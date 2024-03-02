Search
Saturday, March 2nd, 2024
Organizers look ahead after holding final coyote, squirrel hunting contests in New York

One of the few remaining hunting seasons in New York is the coyote season, which is open across most of the state through the end of March. Meanwhile, coyote hunting contests, such as the one recently held in Sullivan County, are about to become a thing of the past because of legislation passed in 2023 that bans such events. Organizers are searching for ways to replace lost revenue. (Stock photo)
The Federation of Sportsmen’s Clubs of Sullivan County held its 16th annual coyote hunting contest on Feb. 2-4. The event helped raised tens of thousands of dollars for the local community and also helps support the federation’s numerous youth outdoor programs. But it was the last such event the sportsmen’s organization can hold. In December, Gov Kathy Hochul signed legislation that as of Nov. 1 of this year will end organized coyote hunting contests, and similar events. 
