Organizers look ahead after holding final coyote, squirrel hunting contests in New York

The Federation of Sportsmen’s Clubs of Sullivan County held its 16th annual coyote hunting contest on Feb. 2-4. The event helped raised tens of thousands of dollars for the local community and also helps support the federation’s numerous youth outdoor programs. But it was the last such event the sportsmen’s organization can hold. In December, Gov Kathy Hochul signed legislation that as of Nov. 1 of this year will end organized coyote hunting contests, and similar events.