New York DEC to hold fisheries outreach meeting in Alexandria Bay on March 14

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) is inviting the public to learn more about the status of Lake Ontario’s Eastern Basin and St. Lawrence River black bass population at a rescheduled public meeting on March 14 in Alexandria Bay, Jefferson County. Biologists will provide an update on the fisheries’ black bass population, share angler survey results, discuss management, and obtain input from the public. The event, originally scheduled for Jan. 17, was postponed due to weather.