New York DEC announces public information sessions to discuss brook trout pond management in the Adirondacks

New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) Commissioner Basil Seggos announced that DEC will hold two public information sessions in March to discuss a new draft Adirondack Brook Trout Pond Management Plan currently under development by DEC. The plan, once adopted following public review and input, will guide the State’s actions for the next 15 years for managing pond-dwelling Adirondack brook trout.