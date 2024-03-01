Mike Raykovicz: Last call ice bait for panfish

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

With this warm winter weather, most lakes remain unfrozen or have only a thin skim of ice, which means ice fishing has been put on hold for most of us. For years my neighbor and I headed a few miles south across the Pennsylvania border to ice fish for trout. The only lures we ever used were black, yellow, or white bucktail jigs and small jigging Rapala minnows. We usually caught trout and never considered using bait of any description unless we targeted perch or other panfish.