Michigan groups seek answers to deer management issues

Michigan Department of Natural Resources wildlife officials are not throwing up their hands and surrendering to the problems associated with deer management in Michigan; rather, they’re embarking on a new quest to get to the bottom of things. “Right now, the discussion is going outside of the DNR,” said Chad Stewart, the DNR’s deer specialist. “Let’s get a group of people together who view deer management though diverse lenses. Let’s talk about what these challenges are and put our heads together and think about ways to improve deer management in the best interest of the deer resource.”