Confined to a wheelchair for most activities since he was a teenager, Chris Hall hasn’t let his impairments keep him from enjoying hunting, fishing and especially shooting archery. Hall joins host Dan Ladd and talks about his condition, how he goes about spending time in the outdoors and especially how he is preparing to try out for this year’s Summer Paralympic Games, in Paris, France. Chris’ story is one of inspiration and determination.
Episode 41: Chris Hall — No limitations
Share on Social
Hand-Picked For You
Related Articles
Study shows Adirondack trout pond oxygen levels are dropping
Trout and salmon in the Adirondacks have endured acid rain, overfishing, development and many other threats over the past century,
New York DEC announces public information sessions to discuss brook trout pond management in the Adirondacks
New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) Commissioner Basil Seggos announced that DEC will hold two public information sessions
Michigan groups seek answers to deer management issues
Michigan Department of Natural Resources wildlife officials are not throwing up their hands and surrendering to the problems associated with