Ben Moyer: Book from 1968 still timely as politicians try to exert influence over wildlife management

Serendipitous. There’s a word you don’t get to wield every day. It describes the fortunate, but accidental, discovery of something useful or interesting. A serendipitous discovery happened here as I scanned my bookshelves for my copy of “Trapping North American Furbearers” by Stanley Hawbaker. Before I found Hawbaker (a native Pennsylvanian), my eye snagged on a tidy green volume published by the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department back in 1968. It’s titled The White-Tailed Deer of New Hampshire.