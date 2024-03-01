Ask a fisheries biologist: Diet overlap among game fish

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

The diet of predatory fish is always a topic of interest for anglers, though for varying reasons. Anglers chasing muskies might want to understand the fish’s diet to better target it with their presentations. Other anglers might have concerns about predatory fish eating too many of the other fish they want to target, such as panfish and trout, etc.