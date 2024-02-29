Minnesota’s Island Lake anglers love walleyes, but smallies making splash

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

If you’re an angler in Itasca County, odds are pretty good you’ve spent time on Island Lake near Northome. This 3,100-acre fishery is popular among local folks for its walleye production, and, year-round, it usually doesn’t disappoint.