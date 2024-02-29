Gear & Gadgets: See-through hunting blinds from TideWe, and more

Unique Invisible Design: TIDEWE hunting blind is equipped with three full panels of one-way see through material. This material delivers a 270-degree unobstructed wide view angle and allows hunters to see their surroundings without the animal seeing them.

Features Hunters Need: TIDEWE’s hunting ground blinds are made of three sides noise-free sliding windows, which will assist you in remaining undetected while hunting. Brush-in loops with the camo that covers the entire blind give you the confidence that your blind will become one with surrounding habitat.

Adequate Space: Dimensions: 80” height, hub to hub 88.6” x 88.6”, and with a floor space of 70” x 70”. TIDEWE hunting blinds can comfortably accommodate 3 or 4 hunters.

Built to Withstand All Elements: TIDEWE’s hunting blinds are built with a tough metal hub, reinforced corners, and durable straps. Enabling the blinds to withstand the most inclement weather conditions you dare to hunt in – rain, snow, and high winds.

Easy to Carry & Assemble: Unique pop up design enables you to easily setup and take down the blind quickly. A lightweight portable carrying bag is also included with the blind. You can take the blind anywhere for deer hunting, turkey hunting, elk, and more.

GOLD MEDAL GRAND PLASTIC TARGET LOADS FROM FEDERAL

For decades, Gold Medal® shotshells set the standard for competitive trap, skeet and sporting clays shooters. The industry-leading design has been enhanced in Gold Medal Grand™.

The loads produce less recoil, more reliable ignition, improved shot hardness and excellent reloadability, all with the same world-class performance shooters expect from Federal Premium® Ammunition.

There’s a whole new performance standard for competition clay target loads. Gold Medal Grand® Plastic delivers less felt recoil, more reliable ignition, improved shot hardness and excellent reloadability.

Now, there are even more options in the product line with two new 24-gram international loads. Both feature the rigid PrimerLock™ head to improve primer sensitivity, SoftCell™ wad technology to cut felt recoil, and lead shot engineered to provide the optimum blend of hardness and density.

Improve your competitive and recreational clay target shooting experience with Gold Medal Grand Plastic loads from Federal Ammunition.

BUSHNELL CELLUCORE LIVE TRAIL CAMERA

Bushnell ® , an industry leader in performance optics, announces the introduction of its new CelluCORE™ Live Cellular Trail Camera, a feature-rich trail camera with Dual SIM cellular connectivity and live streaming video on demand. Whether you’re scouting for bucks or trying to boost security, you can check in on your property no matter what time it is and no matter where you are.

With the touch of a button on your smartphone through the Bushnell Trail Cameras App, you can now live stream video and get instant visibility of your property. To ensure stronger video streaming and reliability, the CelluCORE Live is upgraded with Dual SIM Connectivity, allowing the camera to automatically connect to the strongest network signal. This means the CelluCORE Live connects, receives and sorts high-quality photo and video faster.

The CelluCORE Live also features an optimized antenna for better signal transmission, high output No Glow IR LEDs for best-in-class 100-foot night range and battery life, as well as image sorting by weather, wind, moon phase and more. To make things easy, you can make adjustments to all your settings through your phone.

Bushnell also offers new Trail Camera Security Boxes designed to fit Cellu-CORE and CORE cameras. Constructed from heavy-duty, powder-coated steel, these security boxes help deter theft and tampering as well as help prevent damage from wildlife. Both SD and Cellular camera versions are available.

SIG SAUER SHOWCASES ITS ZULU8 HDX BINOCULARS

Introducing SIG SAUER’S all-new ZULU8 HDX Binoculars. Available in the widely adopted 10×42 prescription, the ZULU8 HDX provides the optimal balance of power, light transmission, and field of view.

Whether you’re picking bucks out of shaded beds or gridding timbered draws at dusk, SIG SAUER’S HDX glass lenses provide and clear and immersive viewing experience that helps you maximize your time afield. The combination of high-definition and high-transmittance glass aided by a highly reflective roof prism design provides unmatched clarity and brightness, allowing you to see every detail with precision.

Constructed with a closed bridge design, the ZULU8 HDX features a reinforced metal housing wrapped in a revamped rubber armor, offering both durability and a sleek appearance. The locking diopter ring and main focus dial have been redesigned with a new rubber over mold, featuring a knurled texture for improved ergonomics and ease of use as the result of extensive user feedback.

KUIU SHOWS OFF BRAND NEW WATERPROOF HUNTING DRY BAGS

These heavy-duty yet lightweight roll-top dry bags are built for secure waterproof protection for your hunting gear. They’re optimal for hunts on boat, floatplane, horseback, and ATV when extra durability is needed.

Designed with fully welded construction and a roll-top closure, they make keeping water out and packing simple. Made from highly durable TPU coated fabrics and robust Duraflex® buckles, they’re built for years of reliable use. The unique semi-translucent fabric helps you see what’s inside without having to open it up.

Offered in a range of options, the smaller sizes protect everything from small electronics to camera equipment, while the larger sizes are perfect for sleeping bags and scent-free food storage while in bear country.

