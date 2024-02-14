Modern high-tech coolers are expensive, but effective options

Premium-molded coolers aren’t just for the mom and dad who want to be the “coolest” at the kids’ soccer game.

Outdoor enthusiasts figured out quickly that these pricey, cold insurance policies keep your bait fresh, your walleye fillets preserved, and big game safe for your return trip from out west. Available in 20-quart to massive 400-quart sizes, there is no shortage of storage options.

Below are a variety of features to consider before making a purchase, plus a few tips that help maximize the capabilities of these space-age, cold preserving chests.

The Yeti Roadie 60 Wheeled Coolers helps eliminate the problem of molded coolers weighing a lot, especially when filled with ice and treats.

It’s a maneuverable beast with enough room for more than 50 cans when filled with ice (98 cans, no ice), and rugged “Neverflat” wheels that can take you into the backcountry or ball game.

Built with the same durability and cold-holding power as the Tundra Cooler, this wheeled cooler is virtually indestructible with the ability to hold ice for days. It also features non-slip feet, a “Neverfail” hinge system, and anchor point tie-down slots for attaching to your boat, trailer, or pickup truck bed.

The “Quicklatch” offers one-handed cooler access while the Roadie 60 fits most standard wine bottles and two-liter soda bottles. That keeps contents cold for days. It weighs 30 pounds and has dimensions of 23.7 inches wide by 20 inches deep, and 20 1⁄2 inches high – $500, with a five-year warranty. Available in 24-, 48- and 60-quart sizes.

Icey-Tek

The Icey-Tek 40-Quart rotomold cooler is a rugged, multi-purpose cooler that’s a perfect size for short fishing, hunting, camping trips, or game-day tailgating.

As a bonus, portions of each sale go to various veterans and first-responder groups. It’s compact enough to be carried by one person, yet large enough to hold two days worth of food and beverages for two people.

With its marine-grade neoprene lid gasket and time-tested Dual-Skin Temperature Retention Teknology, this ice chest will keep drinks and food cold for days.

The unit has Premium UV-resistant Southco lid latch system with food-grade non-staining, non-odor absorbing internal liner.

A padlock point allows for locking the unit while self-stopping heavy-duty external hinges and under lid carry handles are handy. It’s dry-ice compatible with two easy drain spouts. Under the right conditions, you can achieve several days of ice retention. The cooler weighs 20 pounds and is 22 inches long, 17 1⁄2 inches wide, and 17 inches high: $289 – five-year warranty.

Engel

One of ArcticShield’s answers, the Engel 60QT Ultralite injection molded cooler keeps ice up to seven days and is designed with 2 inches of advanced, ultra-light, closed-cell foam insulation.

The stylish and lightweight cooler is the ideal companion for your camping adventures and social events. Measuring 29 1⁄2 inches long by 18 inches wide by 17 inches deep, it offers enough space for drinks for everyone, yet weighs only 21 pounds.

It’s perfectly sized for extended trips, family outings, and large gatherings. It comes with a removable wire basket for easy cleaning, cooler divider to separate food or drinks, drain plug for quick and easy water drainage, built-in bottle opener, and tie-down slots for securing the cooler to a boat or paddleboard.

It features a patent-pending level floor with precision tapered drainage channels: $199 – five-year warranty.

TIPS TO MAXIMIZE COOLER PERFORMANCE

1. Make sure your beverages and other contents are cold when added to the cooler. Then, add your ice. Freeze water bottles for longterm storage.

2. Fill as much of the cooler with ice as possible and don’t drain water.

3. Keep the cooler in the shade or other areas out of the sun.

4. To prevent spoilage, place ice on top of perishable food in layers.

5. Fill any air gaps with ice and open the lid as few times as possible.