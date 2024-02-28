Minnesota DNR releases 2023 deer harvest report, looks at season ahead

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

The Minnesota DNR released its 2023 deer harvest report Feb. 26, and it reveals – as expected – a decrease in harvest with a total registered kill of 158,678. The harvest numbers have dropped every year since 2020. The report showed consistency in resident archery license sales as well as an uptick in total archery license sales (thanks to crossbows). There’s also consistency in total muzzleloader license sales over the past three years with 2023 selling 49,779 licenses.