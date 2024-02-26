Tow captains honored for lifesaving efforts on Lake Erie

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

When recreational boats break down on the water, need a battery jump, run out of fuel or run aground, the nation’s largest fleet of on-water towing and assistance, TowBoatUS, responds 24/7 to get them home. Sometimes, however, matters aren’t so routine and the captains that helm TowBoatUS response vessels choose to step in as good Samaritans to help save lives, as well.