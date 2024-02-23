This is what a giant buck looks like: Learn to age deer by body characteristics

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

If you read the headline after glancing at the image and couldn’t make sense of it, I don’t blame you. It’s fair to question my sanity in making this claim. But look closely at the image. There’s more to it than first meets the eye.