Oak Duke: Looking ahead at New York’s 2024 whitetail rut

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Last season, 2023, the whitetail rut unfolded early, exactly as predicted, beginning in mid-October and peaking a bit after Halloween. And then it dribbled, grinding its gears as the clutch went out, jerking us around in November.