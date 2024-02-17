Mike Schoonveld: Deep thoughts about fishing with earthworms

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

I’m not a particularly deep thinker, and most of the time, like when I’m threading a worm on a hook, I’m not thinking much deeper than how deep I should dangle the worm. Most fish like to eat worms. But why? The answer to that question takes some deep thinking.