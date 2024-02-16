Wisconsin State Roundup: Ban on antlerless harvest up north well intentioned, but not what’s needed

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

A new legislative bill that would ban antlerless deer harvest for four years in the Northern Forest Region may be well intentioned, but that’s not what we need in the north. If that’s the only solution a group of Republican lawmakers came up with during the course of running three listening sessions in the north, then they weren’t paying attention.