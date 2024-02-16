Wisconsin Mixed Bag: Natural Resources Board to meet in-person on Feb. 28 in Madison

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

The Wisconsin Natural Resources Board (NRB) will meet in-person Wednesday, Feb. 28, at 8:30 a.m. in room G09 of the State Natural Resources Building to consider several proposed rule-making documents, a proposed land sale and donations, and to receive a report of the 2023-24 deer seasons. All meetings may be viewed live on the DNR’s YouTube channel.