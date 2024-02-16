New York hunters, anglers, trappers get added flexibility for purchasing licenses

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation recently announced that beginning with the 2024-25 sporting license year, the paper used for state sporting licenses and carcass tags will change from special stock synthetic paper to plain paper. Also, DEC will allow hunters, trappers, and anglers to print their licenses and tags from home, including carcass tags for deer, bear and wild turkeys.