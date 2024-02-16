Members hope to revive Wisconsin’s Sporting Heritage Council

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

The Sporting Heritage Council, an organization created by the Wisconsin legislature in 2011 and coordinated by the Department of Natural Resources, has not met since 2022. An article in the last issue of Wisconsin Outdoor News stated the council had met in October 2023, but the council last met virtually on Oct. 18, 2022, when there was no quorum and members couldn’t take a position on matters. The fact that the council did not meet in 2023 and that council members have heard little from the DNR has raised concerns about the future of the council among members.