With the sport show season fully under way Dan sits down with Mike Hauser, promoter of the Adirondack Outdoorsman Show coming up in Johnstown, N.Y. Feb. 24-25. Mike talks about the benefits and challenges involved with putting on a smaller show and reflects on some of the featured guests and unique vendors the show has welcomed in the past as well as coming up.
Episode 40 — Inside the Adirondack Outdoorsman Show with Mike Hauser
