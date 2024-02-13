Trout stocking ends on Roland, Gerald lakes in Michigan; focus on panfish

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Anglers heading out on Lake Roland for a day of fishing get to enjoy a double-header – two lakes on which to fish with a combined surface area of 552 acres. Together, the two Upper Peninsula lakes commonly are referred to as Houghton County’s Twin Lakes.