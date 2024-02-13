National Pheasant Fest & Quail Classic ready to welcome upland bird enthusiasts in Sioux Falls, S.D.

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

The National Pheasant Fest & Quail Classic (PF/QC) is less than a month away. The 2024 event will take place at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center in Sioux Falls, S.D. on March 1-3. Hours will be noon to 7 p.m. on Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday. The PF/QC is billed as the nation’s largest upland trade show and convention with something for everyone including hunters, landowners and bird dog enthusiasts.