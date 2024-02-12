Allegheny chosen as Pennsylvania’s 2024 River of the Year

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

The Allegheny River has been voted 2024 River of the Year in an online competition sponsored by the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, and administered by the Pennsylvania Organization for Watersheds and Rivers. The 325-mile western Pennsylvania waterway garnered 8,307 nods to beat the neighboring Youghiogheny River (7,212 votes), and the Lackawaxen River (4,740) in the northeast region.