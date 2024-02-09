A Minnesota veteran’s return to hunting results in a dream season

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Chad Sheridan's childhood during the 1980s and ’90s was like that of many rural kids in Minnesota’s southeastern Driftless Area: chasing squirrels, deer, and waterfowl along with family and friends near their home in Cannon Falls. It was an incredible introduction to the outdoors, laced now with memories of family deer camp and the camaraderie that accompanies such a camp. To this day, Chad beams when telling and retelling stories about early mornings in a duck blind, with brightening skies and whistling wings overhead.