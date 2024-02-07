Warm weather forces park officials to suspend Isle Royale wolf count for first time in decades

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

A stretch of unusually warm weather has forced federal officials to suspend researchers' annual wolf-moose count in Isle Royale National Park for the first time in more than six decades. Isle Royale is a 134,000-acre (54,200-hectare) island situated in far western Lake Superior between Grand Marais, Minnesota, and Thunder Bay, Canada. The park is a wildlife biologist's dream — it offers a rare opportunity to observe wolves and moose acting naturally without human influence.