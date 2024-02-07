The book on Ruth Lake in Minnesota’s Crow Wing County: plentiful largemouths, panfish, pike

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

The first thing that stands out about Crow Wing County’s Ruth Lake is its 600 acres of amazingly clear water. It’s historically had water clarity of 20 feet or more, and it does to this day. The lake also features some good structure, including several pronounced points, bars, sharp breaks, rock, gravel, and vegetation. At first glance, Ruth looks like it should be an excellent walleye fishery, but it’s more noted for producing largemouth bass, panfish, and northern pike.