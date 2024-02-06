World Shooting Complex lease extended through 2036, keeping big trapshooting championships in southern Illinois

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Some of the uncertainty surrounding the state-owned World Shooting Complex was cleared Jan. 30 when the Amateur Trapshooting Association and DNR finalized an extension of the ATA’s lease with the facility. In effect, the WSC will host the Grand American and AIM Youth Trapshooting Championships through 2036.