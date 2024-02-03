Four new appointments announced to board that advises on sporting expenditures in New York

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation recently announced the appointments of four new members to the Conservation Fund Advisory Board (CFAB). CFAB is a statutorily appointed board that makes recommendations to state agencies on plans, policies, and programs impacting fish and wildlife. Members are volunteers, appointed by the governor and NYS Legislature.