Episode 473 – A winter that is good for deer but bad for ice anglers, SHOT Show highlights, and news from Minnesota’s neighbors

The “winter that isn’t” launches this week’s show as host and Managing Editor Rob Drieslein and Editor Tim Spielman talk about nonexistent winter severity index readings, which is good news for white-tailed deer across the region. Also, bad news for ice anglers and moose surveys, which both prefer a traditional Minnesota winter. Then two gals from Iowa tourism join the show to talk about the awesome recreational opportunities in the Lake Okoboji and “Iowa Great Lakes” region of Minnesota’s southern neighbor throughout the year. Phil Frebault of Outdoor News, then jumps into the broadcast to highlight some of the news and top new products from last week’s massive and revitalized Shooting, Hunting, Outdoor Trade (SHOT) Show in Las Vegas. Tim Lesmeister helps wrap up the program with chatter on southern Minnesota winter trout stocking (in lakes), plus potentially higher nonresident fees in Wisconsin.