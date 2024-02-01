Electric augers are great for ice fishing, but the holes they promise you will get on a charge are under the perfect conditions. Here’s what to know.
WI Daily Update: Get the most out of your electric auger
Share on Social
Hand-Picked For You
Related Articles
West Virginia angler catches state record with near 70-pound blue catfish
Angler Michael John Drake has left his mark on West Virginia’s fishing history by securing the state’s record blue catfish
Iowa’s Spirit Lake Protective Association receives major conservation award from Pheasants Forever
The Spirit Lake Protective Association (SLPA) received a major award at Pheasants Forever’s Minnesota State Chapter Leadership Convention held in
Dam repairs, drawdown slated this year at Pennsylvania’s Kahle Lake
The Pennsylvania Fish & Boat Commission is moving ahead with dam repair plans at Kahle Lake in Venango and Clarion