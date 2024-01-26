Frozen flight feathers cause barrage of birds to fall from the sky in central Pennsylvania

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

On the morning of Jan. 16 the phone at Centre Wildlife Care in Port Matilda, Pa., was ringing off the hook, according to Robyn Graboski, who has been in wildlife rehabilitation for 35 years. “I’ve never seen anything like this before,” she said. “My phone has been lit up all morning with calls about grounded grebes.” It appears the culprit for the “fallout” was a jet stream of arctic air that froze moisture on the bird’s flight feathers during their nocturnal migration. Unable to remain airborne, a barrage of birds fell from the sky.