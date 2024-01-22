Pennsylvania Reader Stories: Only a few minutes needed for 8-point buck

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Nov. 12 was my first day archery hunting this season. Being an avid huntress since I was a kid, I’ve never been so delayed getting out in a hunting season. Regardless, my dad, Brian Palmiter, of West Abbington, planned a whole week for us to hunt on our land in Susquehanna and Bradford counties. The first day I drove up from out of town, and we made it into the woods by 2:45 p.m. With butterflies in my stomach, I climbed my tree and settled into my stand, following my usual routine.