Wisconsin Mixed Bag: DNR’s northeast fish team to host six meetings on northeast fisheries topics

Madison — The DNR’s Northeast Region fish management crew will host six meetings to share fisheries topics for Green Bay and inland waters in northeast Wisconsin. The sessions will take place in person and via Zoom from 6-8 p.m. over the next few months, giving the public a chance to meet their local DNR fishery crew.

More info on these meetings, including Zoom info, is on the DNR’s meetings and hearings calendar on the agency’s website.

The series will open with inland trout and lake management in Florence and Forest counties on Jan. 29 with DNR Fish Biologist Greg Matzke in Florence at the Wild Rivers Interpretive Center.

Green Bay walleye and muskie management will follow Feb. 7 at the DNR’s Green Bay office on Shawano Avenue with DNR Fish Biologist Jason Breeggemann.

On Feb. 12 DNR Fish Biologist Tammie Paoli will review Green Bay northern pike and perch management from the Peshtigo office.

DNR Fish Biologist Chip Long will talk about inland trout management in Marinette and Oconto counties Feb. 19, also from the DNR’s Peshtigo office.

The DNR’s Green Bay office on Shawano Avenue will serve as the site of the last two meetings – Feb. 26 on trout habitat management with Jonathan Pyatskowit, a DNR fish habitat specialist, and March 4 on Green Bay and Fox River habitat restoration project updates with Brie Kupsky, DNR Green Bay program coordinator.

MORE WISCONSIN OUTDOOR NEWS COVERAGE:

In-person fish and game hearings return April 8 in Wisconsin after being online-only in 2023

Is lake sturgeon the next iconic creature headed to the Endangered Species List?

Famed Wisconsin professor Tom Heberlein hunted til the end at Old T

Upper Mississippi Refuge to Host Kids Ice Fishing Event

Winona, Minn. — The annual Kids Ice Fishing Event, co-hosted by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and Friends of the Refuge Headwaters, will run at the Upper Mississippi River National Wildlife and Fish Refuge on Saturday, Jan. 27, from 10 a.m. to noon. This year’s event, which will celebrate the 100th anniversary of the refuge, will be headquartered at the McNally Boat Landing in Winona.

Kids ages 6 through 13 are invited to the free event. The kids will be paired with mentors who will assist them. Bait, tackle, and fishing rods and reels will be available for those who do not have their own.

For more information, contact Wendy Woyczik at wendy_woyczik@fws.gov or call (507) 494-6229 or visit the refuge website.

DNR Asking for Public’s Help in Locating Black Bear Den Sites this Winter

Madison — DNR black bear researchers are asking citizens to report any den locations this winter to help with a bear reproduction study. There is a particular need for den site reports in Clark, Taylor, Wood, St. Croix, Pierce, Buffalo, and Oneida counties.

The Black Bear Litter and Diet Survey, entering its third year, will help generate updated estimates of black bear reproductive rates within each of the state’s bear management zones. These updates will improve the accuracy of the population models used to manage black bears. Researchers also are investigating a connection between the consumption of human food and reproduction since diet can affect cub survival rates and litter sizes.

Dens tend to get noisier once cubs are born in January, making locating them easier. Many people discover dens by listening for quiet squeaking, grunting, or sucking sounds while in the woods.

“Public reporting is essential to this project,” said Dr. Jennifer Price Tack, DNR large carnivore and elk research scientist. “Reporting dens helps us meet the sample size requirements for our study and increases the accuracy of the population model.”

Helpful information to report includes: GPS coordinates of the den; a photo of the den (from a distance and showing its surroundings); description of the site and surrounding area, including landmarks; any information on the bear(s) and activity near the site.

After reports are filed, the team will work with den reporters and landowners to visit the sites and determine if the dens are safe, accessible, and active before deciding to survey. The research team may be unable to visit every reported den location this season.

Central Sand Hills Region Plan’s Public Comment Summary Available

Madison — The DNR has published a summary of public comments received on the Central Sand Hills Region plan.

Among the more than DNR-managed 60 properties in the plan are: Devil’s Lake and Hartman Creek state parks; the MacKenzie Center; Mecan River, Caves Creek and Pine River fishery areas; White River Marsh, Grand River Marsh, and Lawrence Creek wildlife areas; and Lunch Creek Wetlands, Observatory Hill and Plainfield Tunnel Channel Lakes natural areas.

The DNR will use the public input to develop the Central Sand Hills draft master plan that will include management objectives for each property, including changes to project boundaries.

Questions on the summary of comments or the Central Sand Hills master planning process can be directed to: John Pohlman, DNR Property Planner, P.O. Box 7921, Madison, WI 53707, or email at john.pohlman@wisconsin.gov, or call (608) 264-6263.

Wisconsin BHA Chapter Icebreaker Includes Fishing Contest Feb. 3 on Lake Koshkonong

Green Bay, Wis. — The Wisconsin Chapter of Backcountry Hunters and Anglers is hosting its North Country Icebreaker on Saturday, Feb. 3, at Lake Koshkonong. This event consists of an ice-fishing tournament at the Vinnie Ha Ha boat launch, an ice-fishing fun day and how-to demos, vendors, and fun, with a banquet at Koshkonong Mounds to follow.

Get tickets at www.backcountryhunters.org. Contact Alec Bekkers at (404) 372-2386 or alecbekkers@gmail.com for more info.