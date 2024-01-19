Famed Wisconsin professor Tom Heberlein hunted til the end at Old T

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Prof. Tom Heberlein was forever vigilant about his deer camp’s buckpole, even though it hung empty more often than heavy each November. When hunting grouse in October, Heberlein often paused outside his Ashland County, Wis., shack, cracked his double-barreled 20-gauge, and eyed the buckpole lashed to the big spruces bordering the camp’s driveway.