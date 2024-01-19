In-person fish and game hearings return April 8 in Wisconsin after being online-only in 2023

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

The traditional in-person spring fish and game hearings sponsored by the Conservation Congress and the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) will return the second Monday in April. The Conservation Congress Leadership Council met Jan. 12-13 to hear updates from the DNR on fish and wildlife programs, and receive reports from county delegates who serve on 23 advisory committees.