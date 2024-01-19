Several donations lined up for Wisconsin Natural Resources Board’s Jan. 24 meeting

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

With the DNR secretary seat still vacant with the early November resignation of former DNR Secretary Adam Payne, DNR Assistant Secretary Steven Little will be on hand Wednesday, Jan. 24, to present several donations to the Natural Resources Board (NRB). NRB members also are expected to act on proposed black bear harvest quotas for the 2024 season, along with a number of scope statements and a proposed land purchase.