Michigan business, Bear’s Den Pizzeria, honors state’s bowhunting legend, Fred Bear

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Fans of legendary Michigan bowhunter “Papa” Fred Bear, who don’t already know, will be pleased to learn a Grayling, Mich., business honors the bowhunting pioneer by displaying some of the bows and arrows his company manufactured along with mounts and pictures of some of the big game Bear shot via stick and string. Bear’s archery manufacturing business was located in Grayling from 1947 through 1978 and so was a museum, until manufacturing moved to Gainesville, Fla., where Bear Archery remains today.