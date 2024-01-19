Bob Gwizdz: Getting a taste of Michigan’s U.P. wolf conundrum

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Over my years as a deer hunter I have fooled around with virtually every technique we’ve all heard about: sex attractant scents, rattling horns, drives, stalking, grunt calls. Heck, when I lived in Mississippi, I went on a number of hunts where we ran ’em with dogs. But gradually I adopted a simple three-step approach to deer hunting: Find a place where you think you’ll see a deer, sit down, and stay there. It has worked for me reasonably well.