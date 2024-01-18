Steve Pollick: Coyote searches for late-night snack in Froggy Bottom

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Dead of winter, mid-January. Deep-freeze, zero-degrees, frozen land. No surprise. Birds almost frantically are mobbing the feeders in the cold, their numbers now including bullying flocks of starlings and grackles, and hordes of pesky, aggressive English (house) sparrows along with the usual more colorful winter-bird suspects. And then, on the trail-cam at 2 a.m., a little unexpected drama: One Wile E. Coyote rousts a white-tailed deer off one of my mineral licks.