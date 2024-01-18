Search
Thursday, January 18th, 2024
My Account

Breaking News for

Sportsmen Since 1967

Main Menu
Menu
Search
My Account
Thursday, January 18th, 2024

Breaking News for

Sportsmen Since 1967

Main Menu
Menu
Subscribe to Outdoor News

New York DEC releases updated Bobcat Management Plan for public comment

The New York State Department of Environment Conservation has released a draft 2024-2033 Bobcat Management Plan for public comment.

The plan is an update to the 2012-2017 Bobcat Management Plan. Since the publication of the previous plan, DEC has improved data collection and its understanding of bobcat populations by conducting an age-at-harvest analysis of bobcats in Central/Western NY, collecting hunter and trapper effort data to understand take-per-unit effort, and began collecting bobcat observations from the general public. This second edition plan outlines strategies to continue assessment of bobcat harvest trends and population indices and provides recommendations for future bobcat management in New York.

The plan advances three main goals:

  1. Maintain or enhance bobcat populations in all areas of the state where suitable habitat exists;
  2. Provide for the sustainable use and enjoyment of bobcats by the public; and
  3. Ensure that DEC is meeting the public desire for information about bobcats and their conservation, use, and enjoyment.

The updated plan does not recommend any immediate changes in hunting or trapping regulations, but addresses information gaps by providing a comprehensive review of existing data on bobcats and outlining strategies for improving data collection to inform future decision-making.

MORE COVERAGE FROM OUTDOOR NEWS:

Coyote vs. bobcat encounter caught on trail camera in Pennsylvania

Michigan man captures rare video of cougar killing a deer

For New York native Ed Kohler, life has been 91 years of perpetual outdoor motion

Major elements of the plan include:

  • Implementing a targeted survey to determine bobcat density and/or occupancy in central and western New York;
  • Developing a population model that incorporates existing data (harvest numbers and demographics, observation information, estimated density from above survey) to estimate population trends;
  • Establishing criteria to guide recommendations for modifying existing harvest opportunities or opening new areas to bobcat harvest;
  • Improving the accuracy of demographic information (sex and age) collected from harvested bobcats, allowing for a better understanding of harvested populations;
  • Compiling information on bobcat-human interactions and developing guidelines for avoiding conflicts; and
  • Understanding and addressing public values and interests regarding bobcats and bobcat management decisions.

A copy of the plan and summary documents can be found on the DEC website. Comments on the updated plan will be accepted through March 2nd, 2024, and may be sent via e-mail to Wildlife@dec.ny.gov (use “Bobcat Plan” in the subject line) or mail to ATTN: NYSDEC Game Management Section, 625 Broadway, Albany, NY 12233.

Share on Social

Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Email

Hand-Picked For You

Related Articles

Copyright © 2024Outdoor News. All rights reserved.
Website Designed by Sievers Creative

For a limited time, you can get full access to breaking news, all original Outdoor News stories and updates from the entire Great Lakes Region and beyond, the most up-to-date fishing & hunting reports, lake maps, photo & video galleries, the latest gear, wild game cooking tips and recipes, fishing & hunting tips from pros and experts, bonus web content and much, much more, all on your smartphone, tablet or desktop For just a buck per month!

Sign Up Now

Some restrictions apply. Not valid with other promotions. $1 per month for 6 months (you will be billed $6) and then your subscription will renew at standard subscription rates. For more information see Terms and Conditions. This offer only applies to OutdoorNews.com and not for any Outdoor News print subscriptions. Offer valid thru 3/31/23.

Already a subscriber to OutdoorNews.com? Click here to login.

Before you go... Get the latest outdoor news sent to your inbox.


Sign up for our free newsletter.

Email Address(Required)
Name
What outdoor activities interest you?