Thursday, January 18th, 2024
Thursday, January 18th, 2024

Coyote vs. bobcat encounter caught on trail camera in Pennsylvania

A bobcat and a coyote approach each other at a scent post set that was put out by Adam Spittler, of Pine Grove, Pa. Spittler, an avid fur-trapper, made two scent post sets to target coyotes, hoping to draw them in with canine urine along a natural crossing. (Contributed photo)
Sometimes the things that play out in nature are truly remarkable. Every now and then, someone is lucky enough to capture these head-shaking encounters on camera.   Adam Spittler, of Pine Grove, Pa., has been running trail cameras since 1999, when one had to order them directly from manufacturers. After 25 years of operating dozens of these devices, he captured one of the most unique series of images in his lifetime earlier this month. 
