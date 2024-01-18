Commentary: It’s time to legalize centerfire rifles for deer hunting in Ohio

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Imagine that cool, crisp fall morning while deer hunting. Maybe it’s a muzzleloader from your great-grandfather, a shotgun passed down from your grandfather when he was a kid, a bow you purchased with the money from working overtime, or it might be a rifle your parents purchased for your 12th birthday.