New York DEC sets fisheries outreach meeting for Jan. 17 in Alexandria Bay

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation is inviting the public to learn more about the status of Lake Ontario’s Eastern Basin and St. Lawrence River black bass population at a public meeting on Jan. 17 in Alexandria Bay, Jefferson County.

Biologists will provide an update on the fisheries’ black bass population, share angler survey results, discuss management, and obtain input from the public.

Lake Ontario’s Eastern Basin and St. Lawrence River are among New York’s most important fisheries. The Lake Ontario sport fishery is valued at more than $546 million per year; the Eastern Basin black bass fishery is a significant contributor to that value.

The St. Lawrence River sport fishery is valued at more than $134 million per year and is among the top bass fisheries in the country. The popularity of black bass fishing has grown in recent years, drawing anglers to the region from across the country and around the world.

All are welcome to attend this free event and registration is not required.

Following the presentation, the audience will have the opportunity to ask questions and engage DEC fisheries managers and biologists in discussion. Those unable to attend can send questions to fwfish6@dec.ny.gov.

Meeting details

What: Lake Ontario Eastern Basin and St. Lawrence River Black Bass Public Meeting

When: Wednesday, Jan. 17, at 6 p.m.

Where: Alexandria Central School, 34 Bolton Avenue, Alexandria Bay, NY 13607

For further information, contact DEC Region 6 Fisheries Manager Jana Lantry at (315) 785-2263, or DEC Lake Ontario Unit Leader Chris Legard at (315) 654-2147.

Anglers, new and experienced, are encouraged to check out DEC’s ‘Tackle Box’ feature in the HuntFishNY App, which provides anglers one-stop shopping for waterbody-specific information on fishing regulations, stocking, and fishing/boating access sites.