New York’s public hearings on striped bass regulations yield varying opinions

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

In December, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation hosted two public hearings on the Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission’s Draft Addendum II to Amendment 7 to the Interstate Fishery Management Plan for Atlantic Striped Bass. If adopted by the ASMFC, Addendum II will help fisheries managers rebuild the overfished striped bass stock by 2029, the deadline established in the striped bass management plan. The addendum focuses on reducing striped bass fishing mortality in 2024.