Search
Friday, January 5th, 2024
My Account

Breaking News for

Sportsmen Since 1967

Main Menu
Menu
Search
My Account
Friday, January 5th, 2024

Breaking News for

Sportsmen Since 1967

Main Menu
Menu
Subscribe to Outdoor News

New York’s public hearings on striped bass regulations yield varying opinions

While the Draft Addendum invited comments on six different topics, most stakeholders focused on a single issue, the size limit for the recreational ocean fishery. (Photo by FishingBooker, Flickr)
In December, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation hosted two public hearings on the Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission’s Draft Addendum II to Amendment 7 to the Interstate Fishery Management Plan for Atlantic Striped Bass. If adopted by the ASMFC, Addendum II will help fisheries managers rebuild the overfished striped bass stock by 2029, the deadline established in the striped bass management plan. The addendum focuses on reducing striped bass fishing mortality in 2024.
digital devicesThis content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here.

Share on Social

Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Email

Hand-Picked For You

Related Articles

Copyright © 2024Outdoor News. All rights reserved.
Website Designed by Sievers Creative

For a limited time, you can get full access to breaking news, all original Outdoor News stories and updates from the entire Great Lakes Region and beyond, the most up-to-date fishing & hunting reports, lake maps, photo & video galleries, the latest gear, wild game cooking tips and recipes, fishing & hunting tips from pros and experts, bonus web content and much, much more, all on your smartphone, tablet or desktop For just a buck per month!

Sign Up Now

Some restrictions apply. Not valid with other promotions. $1 per month for 6 months (you will be billed $6) and then your subscription will renew at standard subscription rates. For more information see Terms and Conditions. This offer only applies to OutdoorNews.com and not for any Outdoor News print subscriptions. Offer valid thru 3/31/23.

Already a subscriber to OutdoorNews.com? Click here to login.

Before you go... Get the latest outdoor news sent to your inbox.


Sign up for our free newsletter.

Email Address(Required)
Name
What outdoor activities interest you?