Lancaster County leads Pennsylvania in stream projects as ag area improves its water quality

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Lancaster County’s intense farming has become both a blessing and a curse. Some of the richest soil on earth has earned the county the nationally known “Garden Spot” moniker. But no other county in the six states and District of Columbia that drain into the Chesapeake Bay delivers such a harmful blow of polluting soil and nutrients to ongoing efforts to improve the bay.