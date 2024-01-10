Gear & Gadgets: A look at the Abu Garcia Veritas Ice Spinning Combo, and much more

ABU GARCIA’S VERITAS ICE SPINNING COMBO

The next generation of Abu Garcia ® Veritas ® Ice rods feature improved, ultra-responsive 24 Ton graphite blanks to spot even the lightest bite.

The Abu Garcia custom designed reel seat paired with EVA handles delivers hypersensitivity around the exposed blank sections and improves comfort for all-day fishing. The Veritas Ice combo reel features a four-bearing system, lightweight graphite body and rotor, and one-touch folding handle for convenient storage.

Features: 3 ball bearings + 1 roller bearing provides smooth operation. Lightweight graphite body and rotor. Machined aluminum spool provides strength without adding excess weight. Everlast™ bail system for improved durability. Slow Oscillation provides even line lay. Rocket line management™ system provides better control of line coming off the spool.

One touch collapsible reel handle design for easy storage and transportation. 24Ton graphite. High density EVA gives greater sensitivity and durability. Stainless steel guides with Zirconium inserts. Ergonomic Abu designed reel seat.

Learn more about the Veritas Ice Spinning Combo and the rest of Abu Garcia’s fishing equipment.

BUSHNELL RELEASES MOA VERSION OF MATCH PRO ED 5-30X56 RIFLESCOPE

Bushnell®, an industry leader in performance optics, has released an MOA version of its popular, award-winning Match Pro ED 5-30X56 riflescope.

The Match Pro ED MOA 5-30X56 has the same original features and high-quality glass that competitive shooters have come to rely on, plus it gives a blue-ribbon option to those who prefer to work in MOA adjustments instead of MRAD.

With a class-leading magnification range, the Bushnell Match Pro ED MOA 5-30X56 has a 34mm main tube which gives room for 100 MOA in elevation adjustments and 50 MOA in windage adjustments. The Match Pro ED also boasts best-in-class optical performance with its ED (Extra-Low Dispersion) Prime 56mm objective with Bushnell’s patented EXO Barrier coating for protection against the elements.

Additional standard features included on the Match Pro ED include an integral Easy Set zero stop and 2-stage pop-up rev-indicator, a removable, 3-position power change lever plus a removable sunshade.

Learn more about the Match Pro ED MOA 5-30X56.

MILLCREEK VALLEY GAME CALLS MR. NOVEMBER (INHALE-EXHALE) GRUNT & BLEAT DEER CALL

Made by World and National Champion call maker, Shawn Kotchey, you will not want to go into the woods without the Millcreek Valley Game Calls Mr. November (inhale-exhale) grunt and bleat deer call this fall.

It has undergone relentless field testing to perfect it for serious hunters like you. Millcreek Valley entered this call into many call making competitions and it consistently placed at the top of its category. The reeds in this call are already set, so no adjustments are needed.

Simply blow in to the top end for a buck grunt and inhale in the same end to get a perfect doe bleat every time. Crafted with custom metal guts ensures that your Mr. November deer call will not freeze!

It’s housed in their standard walnut barrel, with custom woods available at an additional cost for a true custom call. It’s been featured on The Outdoor Channel, and Sportsman Channel – The Original (Mr. November) Buck Grunt and Doe Bleat in one call!

For more information or to order visit www.MillcreekValleyGameCalls.com

OPEN THE UNDERWATER WORLD LIKE NEVER BEFORE WITH THE NEW QUAD HD FROM AQUA VU

The new Quad HD from Aqua Vu offers a panoramic underwater landscape in true color high-definition video, and packs four 720p underwater lenses into a single, all-seeing camera module. Deploy the optics and you can now immediately view four directions at once – forward, backward, left and right leaving no fish unseen.

A 10-inch daylight-viewable LCD features four touchscreen-selectable quadrants and “touch zoom” for even greater up-close examination of underwater terrain. View all four quadrants at once or select a single directional view and tap the screen a second time for 2X zoom. LCD features digital on-screen displays of camera depth, water temperature and camera direction.

Equally valuable for ice fishing or in-boat applications, the Quad HD is equipped with the modular XD Camera Housing compatible with Quick Attachment accessories. Complete with 125 feet of camera cable, infrared lights, 12-volt, 9-amp battery charger and it’s compatible with your ice-fish-house TV, via HDMI video output. Visit www.aquavu.com for more information.

MOOSE UTILITY DIVISION – ALL NEW UTV PHONE MOUNT

Moose Utility Division is proud to introduce our new UTV Phone Mount.

Exclusive to Moose Utility Division for 2 years, the UTV Phone Mount includes the Custom Clamp System (CCS) containing mounts for all profiled and round tube roll cage configurations. Vibration insolation minimizes movement and allows quality video to be taken from the driver or passenger perspective. With an adjustable arm and cradle you can also customize the screen orientation in either landscape or portrait mode.

Head on over to your local dealer or to www.mooseutilities.com.