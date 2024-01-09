Bald eagle watch is on in Illinois

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Some 3,000 of once endangered birds hang out in the state during the winter, attracted to our not-quite-frozen waterways and the steady supply of fresh fish they provide. According to state wildlife officials, this is the largest population of wintering bald eagles in the continental U.S.