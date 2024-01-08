A mink trapping triumph story in Pennsylvania that was years in the making

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Fur trappers more talented and serious than I might find mink a relatively common catch along their traplines. However, this species has eluded me in my small acreage sets since a trail camera first snapped a photo of one dragging off a duck carcass behind my barn in 2016. Ever since then, I’ve haphazardly targeted mink, both on my own property (where odds of success are low) and along a nearby stream.