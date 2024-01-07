Wolves killed at least 29 dogs in Wisconsin in 2023, third highest year on record

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Wolves in Wisconsin killed at least 29 dogs and 39 livestock between April 21 and Dec. 11 last year. The number of dogs killed was the third highest on record. Only the years 2016 and 2020 had more verified losses of dogs. Twenty-eight hunting dogs and one pet dog were killed. At least eight other dogs were injured.